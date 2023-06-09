ZAMFARA: Police Raid Ex-Gov Matawalle’s Residence Days After Successor’s Allegation

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Exactly nine days after the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal accused his predecessor of car theft among others, police operatives stormed his residence on Friday.

The operatives had reportedly invaded former governor Bello Matawalle’s country home in the Marudun area of Zamfara State while claiming to be in search of cars and other items.

The former governor’s Digital aide, Rahmadhan Mijinyawa made the claims in a series of short tweets describing the police invasion as “illegal”.

The tweet read, “Operatives of the @PoliceNG acting on the order of Zamfara PDP governor @daudalawal_ have illegally invaded the house of the 4th governor of Zamfara State His Excellency Dr @Bellomatawalle1 .

“The officers claims they’re looking for money and cars, they searched all the house in cluding his bedrooms. I don’t know when this illegality and a brake of law become rampant in our dear state.

“This is indeed uncalled for and disappointing development. If this is not called to order, bandits will wear uniforms and act like police to illegally invade people’s house”.

Mijinyawa’s account of the event corroborates the report of the former Minister of Aviation, Fani Kayode who had earlier tweeted on Friday alongside pictures of police presence at Matawalle’s residence.

Kayode called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to resolve the situation and call the officers involved to order.

He noted, “They did not have a search or arrest warrant or court order and they claimed to be acting on the orders of the new Governor”.

BACKGROUND

The incident is a sequel to a series of allegations by his successor, Governor Dauda Lawal who accused Matawalle of looting official vehicles and other valuables like televisions, cookers etcetera, from the state government house.

Lawal made this claim on May 31 while featuring on a local radio station in Gusau, the state capital.

He said, “Former governor Bello Matawalle had gone away with 17 vehicles from his office and those in the deputy governor’s office claiming that the vehicles are his personal belongings. In fact, not even office equipment was spared.

“The atrocities are beyond comprehension. I’ve never seen crass irresponsibility like this one. But, with good planning, I’m assuring the citizens of the state that we will do our best to correct the anomalies”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), under which Matawalle had served for eight years had debunked the accusations, but Lawal on June 3 reacted with a document to validate his claims.

The document signed by Lawal’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris revealed that Matawalle had awarded a contract of over one billion naira for the purchase of vehicles including bulletproof vehicles.

The document read partly:

“We have the facts and records available that exposed Matawalle impropriety. Where is the lie? A contract was awarded by the former governor, for the purchase of vehicles to be distributed to dignitaries and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at the cost of One Billion, One Hundred and Forty Nine, Eight Hundred Million Naira (N1,149,800,000.00).

“The contract for the purchase of the vehicles was awarded to Hafkhad Properties and Facilities Management Nig. LTD.

“The money was meant for the purchase of a Toyota Lexus VIP Bullet Proof 2021 Model; Toyota Land Cruiser VIP Bullet Proof 2021 Model; Toyota Prado V6 2021 Model; Toyota Prado V4 2021 Model; Peugeot 2021 Model; Toyota Hilux 2021 Model; Toyota Land Cruiser Bullet Proof 2021; and Toyota Lexus 2021 Model.

“On the 4th of October 2021 the former governor paid MUSACO for the supply of three bulletproof Jeep at the sum of N484,512,500.00; to supply seven sets of bulletproof Prado Jeep, and Land Cruiser at the sum of N459,995,000.00; to supply seven Toyota Hilux at the sum of N228,830,000.00.

“On the 19th of May 2021, Matawalle paid for the supply of 30 sets of Peugeot 406 to TK Global Services at the sum of N61.20 on the 15th of December 2021, Nadeen Butta was paid for the supply of the one bulletproof Land Cruiser in the sum of N130,000,000.00.

“On 26th of February 2022, a contractor Dapiyau B. Linus was paid the sum of N160,000,000.00 for the supply of two Land Cruiser jeep 2021 model; On the 20th of March 2022, Matawalle government paid MUSACO the sum of N120,000,000.00 for the supply of three vehicles for the office of the Deputy Governor.

“It is the height of indignity for the Zamfara APC to continue to fizzle at a time when all the above official vehicles were looted by the outgone governor and his associates. None of the vehicles is available in the government house. This is a show of shame, not only to the state chapter of the APC but to anyone justifying the action of Matawalle.”

Recall that on May 18, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said, Matawalle is being investigated over an alleged N7 billion theft through fraudulent contracts his administration had awarded.

The anti-graft agency said it tracked over 100 companies receiving payment at the time without evidence of rendering service to the state.

Others, according to the EFCC include the phantom projects in the local government areas that led to the recovery of N300 million from a company called Fezel Nigeria Limited. The funds, they said were also traced to the Zamfara Investment Company.

In his defense, Matawalle told newsmen on May 19 that the chairperson of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa had demanded a $2 million bribe from him, vowing to show evidence of their conversation.

All efforts by THE WHISTLER to reach the state’s Police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu on the matter proved abortive as of press time.