Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Release ‘Brings Overwhelming Joy’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed excitement over the release of hundreds of schoolgirls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, last week Friday.

Buhari, in a tweet on Tuesday, called for synergy between security agencies and residents of troubled communities to bring end insecurity in the country.

The president’s reaction came after the Zamfara State GOvernment confirmed the release of 279 schoolgirls said to have been abducted from the school last week.

Earlier reports had said that more than 300 schoolgirls were taken by the kidnappers.

But said, “I join the affected families and the people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe.

“This news brings overwhelming joy. I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident.

“We are working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers.

“They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud,” he said.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State had confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that the schoolgirls were received at the government house in Gusau.

Their release came four days after they were abducted by bandits from their hostels.