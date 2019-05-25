Zamfara: ‘We Accept Supreme Court Verdict’ – Gov Yari

Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, says his administration and members of the APC in the state have accepted Friday’s verdict of the Supreme Court which nullified APC’s 2019 elections in the state and declared PDP’s candidate as governor-elect.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, had declared Dr Bello Mutawalle of the PDP as the governor-elect of Zamfara.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had consequently recognised Mutawalle as the governor-elect of Zamfara State on Saturday.

Advertisement

Reacting on Saturday evening, Governor Yari, while addressing a gathering of the APC at the Government House Gusau said the party members and its supporters in the state have done everything possible to ensure APC did not loose Zamfara state but “as Allah wanted,” the party lost the state.

He said the members have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened.

Governor Yari therefore urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

Advertisement

He directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state. Yari promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.