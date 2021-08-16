Zamfara: We ‘Heavily Confronted’ Bandits Who Kidnapped 19, Killed 3 – Police

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than 15 students and 4 members of staff were kidnapped from the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura.

The state’s police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER Monday.

The police revealed that during the cause of the attack, an officer and two guards were killed.

“The Bandits who were in large number came to the school at about midnight with intent to abduct large number of students and staff but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

“Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two (2) other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and 4 staff were abducted by the bandits,” the police said.

Shehu further stated that two members of staff and a student escaped from the bandits while the police were combing the bush.

He added that they would be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders, reportedly visited the college on Monday.

He assured the school management and the victim’s relations of the collaboration of all relevant security agencies to rescue the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

“The CP further went around the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement to be provided against further invasion,” the statement said.