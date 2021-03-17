Zarah Kyari, Other ICICE Students Launch Books, Challenge Nigerian Youths On Surmounting Hurdles To Success

65 SHARES Share Tweet

… Promoting Education Remains Our Priority As A Nation – DG ICICE

The Director-General of the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, ICICE, Kabir Usman, has said there is a continued need for governments at different levels to promote education as priority for national development.

Usman spoke during the launch of different books authored by Zarah Mele Kyari and other students of the ICICE.

The books include ‘Dear’ by Zarah Mele Kyari, ‘Young Dreams’ by Zara Ahmad and ‘Willing’ by Umar Bashir Gwadabe

The ICICE DG, who commended the authors, said creativity and capacity building were vital instruments in developing the potentials of the Nigeria child.

He said, “We celebrate our children today for this great feat. Creativity should be the yardstick for measuring education success in Nigeria.

“And we must continue to promote education at all levels. Education remains a tool for national development.”

Zarah, a 16-year-old writer and SS3 student of the ICICE, told THE WHISTLER on the sidelines of the book launch that she is inspired to write books that can transform the lives of individuals around her.

She described ‘Dear’ as a fiction-literature that mirrors the struggles of a Nigerian teenager who grew up with a single parent and was faced with responsibilities beyond her age, but who succeeded despite different hurdles.

She said, “I am always fascinated by how reading and writing can change an individual’s thought and view of the society and I am happy to contribute to that through my work.

“The book is about a girl who grew up with her mother and brother under a tough socio-economic condition without her father. Struggling amidst the emotional trauma of not knowing the whereabouts of her father and saddled with responsibilities far above her age.

“Maryama, however strove for a meaningful life, and ended up in pursuits which gave her opportunities fro discoveries that changed her life.

“For me, i find it easier to express myself through writing and i will encourage other young Nigerians to express themselves in such ways that would have lasting impact on the society.”

The Book, according to Zarah, aims to encourage young Nigerians to focus on surmounting challenges of becoming better individuals.