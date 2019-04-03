Zaria Gets Water For The First Time In 30yrs – El-Rufai

Advertisement

For the first time in thirty (30) years, the people in Zaria now have access to portable drinking water, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed.

El-Rufai said the feat was achieved through the support the African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank.

Speaking during the Economic and Investment Summit ‘KadInvest,’ which held in the state, El-Rufai said the water project will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari very soon.

He said, “The Zaria water project which has gone on almost forever, has finally been completed with the support of AFDB and ISDB.

“I am happy to announce that Mr. President has agreed to commission the Zaria water project sometimes soon.

“For 30 years, the people in Zaria have never seen water out of their tanks. Because of the support of African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank and our project implementation team, we’ve been able to deliver water to Zaria for the first time in 30years.

“We are grateful to these agencies.”

The governor said the state has attracted both local and international investments of over $500 million in the last three years.

“KadInvest has become a critical vehicle for driving investments in Kaduna and providing the conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

“Through this platform, in the last three and the half years, we have attracted over $500 million in local and foreign investments in this state,” he stated.