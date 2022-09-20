Zenith Bank Customers Groan Over Inability To Conduct Inter-Bank Transfers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Customers of Zenith Bank Plc on Tuesday expressed disappointment over their inability to transfer funds from their account with the bank to another bank.

Some of the customers who spoke to THE WHISTLER on the development lamented that their inability to transfer funds has affected their businesses and other transactions.

A businessman who gave his name as Nnamdi told this website that he was due to make payment for the delivery of his product but could not complete the transaction from his Zenith Bank account because of a network glitch.

He said, “I was at Zenith Bank branch in Kubwa this morning to make some transactions since I needed to settle some of my suppliers. I got to the bank, collected the funds’ transfer form, and filled and submitted it for transfers. But after a few minutes, I was told that the network was not going.

“I waited for a while thinking it was something that won’t take much time but the situation continued till 11 am when I left.”

Another bank customer said that she was unable to pay the school fees of her two daughters because of a network issue.

She said, “I was at Zenith Bank this morning to pay the school fees of my two daughters but met long queues at the Funds Transfer section. When I eventually collected the form and filled it, the bank official was unable to complete the transaction. I waited for about an hour before I left the bank for my office. I later called my Account Officer two hours later who told me the network has not been restored.

But an official of Zenith said since Monday night, the bank had been unable to make transfers to other banks.

He said, “We are having a challenge transferring to other banks. Since yesterday, we have not been able to transfer to another bank.”

But another senior official of the bank told this website that the network glitch was experienced on the morning of Tuesday.

He, however, said that the issue has been resolved.

He said, “We experienced that problem this morning but it has been resolved. People have started making transfers to other banks.”