Zero Budget Release To Security Agencies Fueling Insecurity – Senate Whip

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, has blamed the growing security challenges across the country partly on the zero capital release to the security agencies in the 2024/2025 budgets.

Monguno, who spoke during the Senate plenary on Tuesday, accused the federal government of paying lip service to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

The Chief Whip, who represents Borno North senatorial district on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the zero release to the security agencies conflicted with President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of emergency on the nation’s security.

He reminded the government that the security of lives and property of Nigerians remained its primary responsibility, declaring that the growing insecurity across the country was unacceptable.

“They must bear in mind that the people surrendered their sovereignty to the government in exchange for the protection of their lives and property,” Monguno said.

Advertisement

The senator’s outburst came in the backdrop of the killing on Sunday, of more than 56 persons, and the abduction of yet to be determined number of women and children.

Terrorists had on Sunday launched a bloody attack on communities in Konkoso, in Borgu local government area of Niger State.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Senate by the senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Sani Musa, who said the women and children abducted by the terrorists were still being held captive.

Musa said the attack has worsened food insecurity, deepened humanitarian crisis in the area, and threatened national stability.

The Niger senator called for urgent structural reform of the national security architecture and deployment of security agencies in the affected area.

Advertisement

He also urged the federal government undertake the restructuring of the vast forest areas around the boundaries of Niger and Kwara states.

“The sanctity of lives is the basis of sovereignty of any nation,” Musa said, adding that the government should consider strengthening community policing in the country.

His position was echoed by Senator Sadiq Suleiman who represents Kwara North senatorial district, also on the platform of the APC.

Suleiman recalled similar killing of scores of innocent villagers and the abduction of 176 persons at Woro, a community that shares common boundary with Borgu local government in Niger State, where the latest attack was carried out.

He said, “Just last week, some Woro people were killed in their numbers and 176 women and children abducted.

“There is a vast stretch of forests area which was meant to preserve wild animals but these forests have become a sanctuary for criminals.

Advertisement

“The problem is not helped by horrible road infrastructure in the entire areas and these roads are federal roads.

“The criminals are killing our people every other day and taking over their farmlands. Now our people can no longer go to their farms.”

Senator Monguno further slammed the government for denying the security agencies the required funding to tackle the growing insecurity.

He said, “During our ongoing budget defence sessions, we learnt that most MDAs got zero capital release in the 2024/2025 budgets.

“It was discovered that all the security agencies also got zero capital release. It’s high time the government prioritised security funding.

“The president can’t declare emergency in the security sector while the security agencies get zero capital release. I think the government is only paying lip service to national security.

“I would suggest that the Senate mandate the Minister of Finance to prioritise security funding in the budget and that…

But Monguno’s speech was interrupted by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who asked that the matter be stepped down for the main business of the day, which was the Electoral Act amendment.

And while the tragedy in Konkoso was being discussed on the floor of the Senate, news filtered in that terrorists, numberin