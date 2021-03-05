Zulum Appoints Kwara Indigene As Security Adviser

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of retired Brigadier General Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq, as special adviser on security affairs.

General Ishaq, an indigene of Kwara State, was born in Ilesha, Kwara State on January 13, 1965.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Ishaq retired from the Nigerian Army on January 10, 2021, after 35 years of service, with his last position being coordinator of the Nigeria Police, component of Operation Lafiya Dole from December 2018 to January 2021, which leads the ongoing fight against Boko Haram, and before then, he was commander of 8 provost group of the army in Monguno from February 2016 to February 2018, which meant, the retired General served in Borno for five years.

Gusau said, Zulum believes that the General who will soon be sworn-in as special adviser on security, will be coming with huge operational experience, relationship with serving military and other armed forces involved in the fight against Boko Haram and good understanding of Borno’s communities, people and cultures.

The Governor, therefore congratulated the retired general and looks forward to working closely with him in the shared and continued determination to bring an end to the insurgency.