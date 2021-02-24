Zulum Confirms 10 Deaths, 47 injuries After Visiting hospitals In Maiduguri

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has confirmed the death of 10 victims of Tuesday night rocket fire in Maiduguri while also confirming that 47 were injured.

He gave the confirmation during his visits to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Boko Haram fighters had hit the Borno State capital with Rocket Propelled Grenades which caused deaths and injuries.

The shots were fired from Kaleri on the outskirt of Maiduguri, but the grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city.

Most of the deaths occurred in Gwange.

The RPG shots also reportedly hit a children’s play ground in Gwange.

According to the governor, some of the victims had sustained various degrees of injuries and were being treated.

He added that the state’s Ministry of Health would pay the medical bills of the victims.

The governor stated:

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died.

” It was as a result of long distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to rise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago.

” The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts. ”

Speaking on the military regaining control of Marte, which came under Boko Haram’s occupation a few days ago, Zulum said he was not just pleased but optimistic that the Nigerian military will work hard to ensure the insurgents do not take any part of the state again.