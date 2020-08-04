Zulum Convoy Attack: Governors Fume, Say ‘This Is One Too Many Unwarranted Attack’

The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, on Monday expressed solidarity with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and the people of the state over Wednesday’s attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Baga.

The governors expressed the solidarity in a letter issued by the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi In Abuja.

Fayemi, while condemning the attack, expressed the forum’s solidarity to the governor to tackle the menace of insecurity.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.”

Fayemi said that the governors were appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr Governor, we thank God for always being merciful.”

NAN