Zulum Dissolves Borno Executive Council Ahead Of Elections

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Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The decision, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, is aimed at providing an enabling environment for council members who may wish to contest elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

He also directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to permanent secretaries on or before Friday, April 3.

“Governor Zulum has therefore directed all Commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries on or before Friday, April 3, 2026.

“Governor Zulum expressed his profound appreciation to the outgoing Commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno State,” the statement read.