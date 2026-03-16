Abia Lawmaker Urges Residents To Register With Labour Party, Secure PVCs

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The member representing Ohafia South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kalu Mba (ETIOKWE), has encouraged residents to register with the Labour Party and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to actively participate in the electoral process.

Hon. Mba made the call on Sunday, while receiving members of Abam communities who are indigenes but residents in Ohafia during a courtesy visit to his residence.

Addressing the visitors, the lawmaker urged them to take advantage of the ongoing electronic registration exercise of the Labour Party and also ensure they register for their Permanent Voter Cards so they can exercise their civic responsibility during elections.

“I encourage all of you to ensure that you register with the Labour Party in the ongoing registration exercise using the link https://registration.labourpartynigeria.org.ng/register

“The process is simple and user-friendly, please register today & be part of the movement and also make sure you obtain your Permanent Voter Cards so that you can fully participate in the electoral process,” he said.

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Earlier, the visiting Abam community members expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker for receiving them and pledged their support for his second-term aspiration.

They noted that they are registered voters in Ohafia and assured him that they would cast their votes in his favour during the election period.

They also reaffirmed their readiness to mobilize other eligible voters within their communities to support his continued representation of the constituency.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from the visitors to support the lawmaker while also participating actively in the political process through party membership registration and voter enrollment.