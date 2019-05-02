Nigeria Politics
PDP Accuses Buhari Of ‘Wandering’ Abroad While Nigeria Burns
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday called President Muhammadu Buhari’s attention to a series of!-->…
Business Company Consumer Economy Money & Markets Oil & Gas
First Bank’s Awosika Reveals How Nigeria Can Earn More Forex
The Chairman of First Bank Of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika says Nigeria can turn its population to an asset that will!-->…
Well-Meaning Nigerians Will Admit Power Supply Has Improved – Fashola
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, has said that well-meaning Nigerians will acknowledge!-->…
SPORTS Athletics Football Other Sports Tennis
Cristiano Ronaldo Splashes £10m On Bugatti La Voiture Noire (Photos)
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the secret buyer of a one-of-the-kind £10million stunning Bugatti - the most!-->…
TECHNOLOGY Hardware Mobile Social Media Software
Twitter Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down Globally
The three social media platforms controlled by Facebook Inc. -Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook (including!-->…
OPINION
NEWS STREAM
‘Yahoo Boys’ Are Legitimate Children Of Nigerian Politicians –…
Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has claimed that internet fraudsters who are usually called 'Yahoo boys' are!-->…
2,000 Medical Workers Migrate To Developed Countries Annually – NMA
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said over 2,000 medical workers leave Nigeria for developed countries!-->…
57 LASU Students Make First Class, Highest In Varsity’s History
The Lagos State University (LASU) has produced 57 First Class, ranking the highest in the university history in!-->…
PDP Accuses Buhari Of ‘Wandering’ Abroad While Nigeria Burns
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday called President Muhammadu Buhari’s attention to a series of!-->…
Marriage Without Genotype Now Attracts Jail Term In Anambra State
The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a bill that makes genotype test compulsory before marriage, as a!-->…
How To Stop Young Nigerians From Travelling Abroad — Swiss Official
The visiting President of the Swiss Federal Commission on Migration to Nigeria, Walter Leimgruber, on Thursday,!-->…