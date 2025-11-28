Bandits Abduct Pregnant Women, Farmers In Niger State

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped about 20 farmers in Angwar Kawo, a suburb of Shiroro in Niger State.

Among those abducted during the raids were four pregnant women and an 8-year-old child..

The attack, according to sources in the community, occurred on Wednesday.

A source who spoke to. THE WHISTLER on Thursday said,

“There was an attack in Erena ward yesterday earlier in the morning in which 9 people were abducted. They rode on 15 bikes with 3 of them on each bike”, he told this reporter in a telephone chat.

He further stated that the terrorists attacked with sophisticated weapons.

“There were no casualties. They only abducted four male and five females,including 2 pregnant women with an 8-year child,” he said.

The leader of the National Youth Council, Ahmed Tanko Erena, also confirmed the incident to our reporter.

He said gunmen seized farmers in Kawo village in Shiroro on Wednesday morning.

“They came in around 10am to 1pm. They took people up to 20. Four of them are pregnant women and children. Our security went there, but before they reached the scene, the terrorists had left the scene as the road was not motorable.”

Police Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the report but said only 10 persons were kidnapped.

He said, “On November 26, 2025 at about 8pm, report received indicated that suspected armed men abducted about ten persons from Angwan-Kawo & Kuchipa villages of Shiroro Local govt area”.

He further stated that effort is being made to rescue the victims.