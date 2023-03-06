Bode George Alleges Plot To Eliminate Lagos LP Guber Candidate

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Chief Bode George, has alleged that there are plot to eliminate the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Advertisement

George warned that nothing must happened to Rhodes-Vivour whose party’s rising profile has become a sort of threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former Military Governor of Ondo State disclosed this on Monday at a press conference in Lagos, where members of Omo Eko Pataki, a socio-political group, endorsed the candidacy of Rhodes-Vivour for the March 11 governorship election in the state.

The group, which has George as its leader, also has a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Kofoworola Akerele-Buknor and Onikepo Oshodi as members.

“We wish to inform Nigerians about the heinous plan, to secretly eliminate the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the latest move by the take Lagos occupiers, to take him out of circulation before the election on Saturday.

“We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, Nigerians should know who to hold.

Advertisement

“All these he does by compromising all agencies and organs of state, including the electoral commission itself. We also call on INEC, to ensure the use of transformational BVAS regime, for the transparency of the exercise, a departure from the February 25 archaic system, where result sheets were moved manually from polling units,” George said.

He accused APC of playing divisive politics and threatening non-Lagosians to vote for no other candidate, except the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a particular video has gone viral, on social media, which showed a weird character, suspected to be one of the agents of the state, threatening fire and brimstone against anybody, particularly of the South-East extraction (Igbo), to dare come out on Election Day to vote for the Labour Party.

“In the words of the agent in the video clip, “It’s either Sanwo-Olu or nothing in Lagos.”

“To this disposition, we, the Omo Eko Pataki, say it is the most heinous crime against humanity in this 21st century, and condemn such in all its entirety.

Advertisement

“We reject this divisive politics of annihilation of innocent Nigerians, which seek to create anarchy and provoke the anger of the citizenry. We wish to remind all the non-Lagosian agents of the Lagos State Government, that Nigerians had always lived together in peace, irrespective of any political party in power.”