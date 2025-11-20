DSS Uncovers Ekpa-Funded Terror Network, Files Multiple Charges

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said it has filed terrorism charges against seven key commanders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) linked to Finland-based agitator, Simon Ekpa, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ekpa is a Nigerian-Finnish separatist who was arrested in Finland on 21 November 2024 for terrorism-related incitement, and in 2025 sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

The agency noted that the action was taken after uncovering extensive financial, operational and logistical support networks allegedly tied to the suspects.

According to the DSS Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the service filed three separate cases – FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025, FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025 and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025 – on 19 November.

The cases outline how the seven individuals allegedly received money and other material support from Ekpa and other foreign-based IPOB elements to execute attacks across the southeast.

Investigators identified one of the accused persons, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, as an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger who operated an unlicensed Bureau de Change.

The DSS said he allegedly channelled and dispersed significant funds for the Ekpa-led network and facilitated terrorism-related transactions for the outlawed group.

Dozie said, “The suspects were established to be IPOB commanders, arms dealers/couriers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Simon Ekpa, who has been convicted of terror-related charges and sentenced to six years imprisonment in Finland.”

Beyond the IPOB-related cases, the DSS has also begun prosecuting ten suspects arrested over coordinated attacks in Benue and Plateau states.

The arrests followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive ordering security agencies to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

Among those to be arraigned is the recently recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki (popularly known as Bomboy), whom the DSS describes as an internationally known ISWAP figure.

The service said he confessed to orchestrating the deadly attacks on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo and Deeper Life Church in Okene.

Another suspect, Musa Abubakar, was arrested in Plateau State and identified as a major manufacturer and supplier of weapons to terrorist groups.

The service also completed the prosecution of Ismaila, known as Mai Tangaran, the extremist linked to the 2012 attacks on the Kano State Police Headquarters in Bompai and other facilities.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, delivered judgment on 18 November after a trial that began in 2017.

Ismaila, a senior figure within the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), was convicted on all four counts under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

The judge handed him 15 years on count one and 20 years each on counts two, three and four, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER reported that the DSS had also filed cases against two internationally wanted terror suspects – Mahmud Muhammad Usman (alias Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (alias Abu Baara).

Their trial will resume before Justice Nwite on 15 January 2026.

Meanwhile, the prosecution of Khalid Al-Barnawi, accused of masterminding the 26 August 2011 UN House bombing in Abuja, is ongoing.

He and four others are facing trial for their alleged roles in the attack.

Additionally, five more suspects have been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in case FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, a nine-count terrorism charge linked to the 5 June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, who assumed office in August 2024, ordered a comprehensive review of all terrorism-related cases inherited by his administration.

He also directed that “forensic examinations” be conducted to strengthen prosecution efforts and ensure compliance with Nigerian legal standards