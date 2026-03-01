Election Transmission: ‘Technical Glitch’ Will Not Happen Under My Watch – INEC Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has assured Nigerians that technical failures that marred aspects of previous elections will not recur under his leadership, pledging improvements in electronic transmission and logistics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the Citizens’ Townhall on the 2026 Electoral Act in Abuja on Sunday, Amupitan said the commission is determined to strengthen result management systems and eliminate the so-called “glitch” that became a contentious issue during the 2023 general elections.

“The glitch, by God’s grace, will not suffice in Nigeria,” he said.

Amupitan emphasized that INEC, as a constitutional body, bears the responsibility for conducting elections at all levels – including local government, governorship, National Assembly and presidential polls – and must therefore ensure transparency and credibility in its processes.

Addressing concerns about electronic transmission of results, the chairman explained that the commission has the capacity to transmit election results electronically, but acknowledged that the definition and expectation of “real-time” transmission remain complex in practice, particularly in areas with weak connectivity.

He cited the recent Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, where results were transmitted successfully in most areas. However, in Kabi ward of Kuje Area Council, difficult terrain and poor network coverage delayed transmission until the following day.

Security personnel deployed to the area temporarily lost communication access due to connectivity challenges, he noted.

Amupitan maintained that the issue was not a system failure but network adequacy in remote locations. He added that even when real-time transmission is delayed, results are still uploaded and processed in accordance with the law.

During his remarks, the INEC chairman also acknowledged lessons from the 2023 general elections. While the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) was tested during off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, he noted that broader nationwide deployment during the presidential election required more extensive stress testing across states.

According to him, INEC is working to ensure that future elections undergo comprehensive simulations equivalent to a nationwide presidential poll before deployment.

The aim, he said, is to prevent interstate transmission failures and reinforce public confidence in the system.

Beyond technology, Amupitan underscored the critical role of logistics in determining election success. He outlined four key benchmarks for assessing a credible poll: starting on schedule, maintaining peace, managing results effectively, and declaring outcomes transparently.

He admitted that logistical shortcomings can undermine electoral credibility and said the commission is addressing both human and operational gaps identified in previous exercises.

Amupitan also highlighted the importance of civic education and collaboration with civil society organizations in deepening understanding of the 2026 Electoral Act.

He described the legislation as a product of consultations involving the National Assembly, civil society groups and INEC officials over a two-year period.

The chairman called for greater public awareness of the provisions of the new electoral law, noting that voter ignorance can weaken democratic outcomes.

He stressed that improved electoral processes are closely linked to national development and democratic legitimacy.

When asked whether he could guarantee that the 2027 general election would be the best in Nigeria’s history, Amupitan expressed confidence in reforms underway and growing voter awareness.

“By the grace of God, the election of 2027 will be the best election that Nigerians will have,” he said.

He argued that Nigerians are becoming more politically conscious and increasingly demand accountability, transparency and credible leadership.

Strengthening trust in INEC, he added, will be central to advancing democratic governance and national progress.