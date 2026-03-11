Iranian Drones Fall Near Dubai Airport, Four Injured

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Four people were injured today after Iranian drones fell near Dubai International Airport, UAE authorities confirmed.

The injured include two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national. According to officials, three sustained minor injuries while one suffered moderate injuries.

Despite the incident, authorities said air traffic at Dubai International Airport is operating as normal, and airport operations have continued without disruption. Dubai International Airport is one of the world’s busiest international aviation hubs, handling millions of passengers and cargo shipments each year.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, with reports of projectiles striking commercial vessels in nearby waters and around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported incidents involving vessels struck by unidentified projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz. According to the maritime security body, crews on the affected vessels were reported safe while investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important waterways for global trade and energy shipments, with heavy volumes of commercial shipping passing through the route daily.

The developments come as regional tensions continue to rise following recent military exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, prompting authorities across the Gulf to increase monitoring of both airspace and maritime routes as the situation evolves.