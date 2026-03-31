Israel Halts Defence Trade With France

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Israel has halted defence trade with France following what officials described as a “hostile attitude” by Paris toward the country over the past two years.

The decision was confirmed on Tuesday by Israel’s Defence Ministry after being ordered by Defence Minister Israel Katz and the ministry’s Director-General Amir Baram.

Officials indicated that such a move would have required the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sources said the decision was driven by a series of actions taken by France, which Israel views as undermining bilateral defence cooperation.

These include restrictions on Israeli defence exports, limitations on military coordination, and broader political disagreements over regional conflicts.

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While the halt signals a major shift in defence relations, existing contracts between both countries will still be honoured. In addition, private defence companies may continue limited dealings, although large-scale government-to-government transactions are expected to be significantly affected.

Israel’s Defence Ministry said France had, over the past two years, blocked Israeli defence firms from participating in key international exhibitions, including the 2025 Paris Air Show, and prevented dozens of companies from showcasing their products at defence events.

French authorities were also said to have frozen export licences and restricted Israeli aircraft carrying military equipment from using French airspace.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also criticised France for these restrictions, noting on Truth Social that French authorities had blocked Israeli planes loaded with military supplies from flying over French territory.

The ministry described these actions as raising “serious concern,” warning that they weaken cooperation with a country it says is actively engaged in confronting regional threats, particularly from Iran. It added that such restrictions could have broader implications for Western security.

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The deterioration in relations has also been linked to policy differences over the war in Gaza. France has pushed for an end to the conflict and was among countries that recognised a Palestinian state in September 2025, a move viewed in Israel as a political signal against its ongoing military campaign.

Paris has also pressured Israel to scale down its operations against Hezbollah during the 2023–2024 conflict, further contributing to tensions between the two governments.

Despite these disagreements, cooperation between both countries has not completely ceased. France previously supported Israel in intercepting missiles and drones during regional escalations in 2024 and has worked alongside allies on efforts related to Iran, including the reimposition of international sanctions.

However, Israeli authorities said the latest decision reflects a strategic shift, with plans to reduce reliance on French defence supplies entirely.

The government indicated it would instead prioritise domestic procurement and deepen defence ties with allied countries.

Officials also confirmed that planned high-level engagements between both countries’ defence ministries have been suspended, signalling a further cooling of relations.