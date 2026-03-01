Israel Mobilises 100,000 Reserve Soldiers Against Iran

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Israel Defense Forces have announced the mobilisation of approximately 100,000 reserve soldiers amid the escalating direct conflict with Iran.

This call-up, which adds to the roughly 50,000 reservists already serving on active duty, reflects Israel’s shift toward a sustained, full-scale war footing following large-scale airstrikes launched in coordination with the United States.

“The IDF is preparing to absorb approximately 100,000 reservists and is increasing its readiness in the various sectors in Operation ‘The Roar of the Harrier’.

“The Northern Command has significantly increased the number of defense forces and defense and attack vehicles in the sector.

“The forces have been reinforced in all those stationed along the border and in the security zone in southern Syria and Lebanon.

“In the settlements of the sector, operational headquarters have been opened to consolidate a situational picture and make rapid decisions on the ground, with the aim of ensuring the security of the residents of the Galilee and the Golan,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Military officials stated that ground forces are being substantially reinforced along Israel’s borders with Syria and Lebanon in the north, the Gaza Strip in the south, and throughout the West Bank.

“The Central Command is increasing its forces and focusing its efforts on offensive operations to thwart terrorism.

“In addition, defense forces have been reinforced in the settlements of the sector, on the eastern border and in the Seam, alongside rapid response units, while maintaining continuous contact with the authorities in the sector.

“In the Southern Command, forces continue to operate and defend in the Yellow Line area in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated.

The Home Front Command has activated around 20,000 reservists specifically for civil defense duties, including search-and-rescue operations and the protection of national infrastructure.

“At the same time, forces have been reinforced along the western and eastern borders, to protect residents of the south, the Arava, Eilat and the western Negev. Defense departments have been activated in settlements near the fence,” the statement read.

Additional personnel have been directed to support the Air Force, Navy, and Intelligence Directorate to maintain the intense operational tempo across multiple domains.

The mobilisation comes as Israeli fighter jets have reportedly carried out extensive strikes, with over 2,000 bombs dropped on Iranian targets since the operation began on Saturday.