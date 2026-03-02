Media Chat: Abia Rep Backs Otti, Calls For Continued Support

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ibe Okwara Osonwa has called for calm and continued support across board for the administration of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, following public reactions to a recent media engagement involving the governor.

In a statement issued to journalists, the federal lawmaker urged citizens, political stakeholders and members of the media to remain focused on the collective goal of rebuilding Abia State, noting that moments of intense public discourse are inevitable in a democratic environment.

“Governance comes with enormous responsibility and constant public scrutiny. However, we must not allow isolated moments during public engagements to distract us from the visible transformation taking place across Abia State,” he said.

Hon. Osonwa highlighted several achievements of the Otti administration, including ongoing road rehabilitation projects across urban and rural communities, reforms aimed at strengthening public institutions, improved environmental sanitation and renewed attention to workers’ welfare, all of which he said have positively impacted residents.

“Today, Abians can see and feel the difference through improved road networks, cleaner urban centres, prompt attention to public services and a government that is working deliberately to restore dignity to governance,” he stated.

Advertisement

The lawmaker stressed that constructive engagement between government officials and the media remains essential for democratic development, calling for professionalism and mutual respect in public conversations.

“The media remains a critical partner in democracy. I therefore appeal for continued support across board from citizens, stakeholders and the press as the administration works to reposition our dear state,” Hon. Osonwa added.

He further urged Abians to unite behind the governor’s vision, emphasising that sustained cooperation is necessary to consolidate ongoing reforms and development initiatives.

“This is a time for unity and shared purpose. Governor Alex Otti is working tirelessly to reposition Abia State, and collective support will help accelerate the progress we all desire,” he concluded.