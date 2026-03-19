Nyiam Pushes For Security Overhaul, Backs Regional Armed Forces

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A key figure in the 1990 Orkar coup attempt against the military regime of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, retired Lt. Col. Tony Nyiam has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, warning that the current highly centralised system is ill-equipped to tackle the country’s increasingly complex and evolving security challenges.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, on Thursday, Nyiam offered a sweeping critique of Nigeria’s security system, arguing that decades of structural imbalance, inherited colonial frameworks, and deep-seated internal contradictions have combined to weaken the country’s ability to effectively respond to threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence.

He began by acknowledging the importance of international cooperation in tackling insecurity, referencing ongoing diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and global powers, particularly recent engagements involving Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the United Kingdom, which he described as timely and strategically relevant within the broader context of global security collaboration and intelligence sharing.

“The President’s speech was one of the best I have listened to in recent times. It was well-researched, it was properly communicated, and it represented Nigeria in a dignified manner before the international community. In today’s interconnected world, you cannot isolate yourself. We need partners, we need cooperation, and we need shared intelligence in dealing with global threats that are increasingly interconnected and transnational in nature,” Nyiam stated.

However, he quickly pivoted to what he described as the “core problem,” stressing that no amount of international collaboration can compensate for deep-rooted internal weaknesses in Nigeria’s security framework, which he said continues to exclude the very people it is meant to protect.

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“Having said that, the work has to be done by we, the Nigerians. And that is where I have a major concern. The Nigerian people themselves have not been meaningfully integrated into the present national security architecture, and as long as that structural disconnect continues, we will keep struggling with the same cycle of insecurity, where threats persist despite repeated interventions,” he added.

Nyiam argued that the current system operates in a way that alienates local populations from the process of defending their own communities, thereby weakening intelligence gathering, eroding trust between security agencies and civilians, and ultimately slowing down response times in crisis situations.

“What we have today is a structure that, in many respects, behaves like an army of occupation rather than a people-oriented security system. You deploy troops to territories where they have no cultural, linguistic, or social connection, and then you expect them to gather intelligence effectively and respond with precision. It doesn’t work that way because security is deeply rooted in local knowledge and trust,” he said.

He further alleged that the structure is vulnerable to internal compromise, suggesting that divided loyalties within the system often lead to operational failures, intelligence leaks, and an inability to sustain long-term victories against criminal networks.

“The present arrangement is such that it is compromised. When you have individuals within the system whose loyalty is not entirely to the Nigerian state but to other interests, you create a situation where operational plans are leaked, intelligence is compromised, and the enemy is always a step ahead of the state. That is why you see situations where operations fail or where gains are quickly reversed,” Nyiam stated.

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Expanding on his proposal, the retired colonel advocated the creation of a multi-layered and decentralised security architecture that includes federal forces, state-based formations, and locally rooted defence units, all operating within a coordinated framework designed to maximise efficiency and responsiveness.

“What we need is a proper, well-defined national security architecture that reflects the diversity and complexity of Nigeria as a federation. There should be federal forces, there should be state-level forces, and there should be local community-based units that act as first responders. Security must become truly everybody’s business, not just a slogan that we repeat without implementing in practical terms,” he said.

Nyiam also made a strong case for the formal arming and strengthening of regional security outfits such as Amotekun, warning that Nigeria risks deepening its security crisis if it continues to rely solely on conventional federal forces and an overstretched police system.

He emphasised that while the ongoing conversation around state police is a step in the right direction, it must not be misunderstood or misapplied as a substitute for military or combat operations, which require specialised training, equipment, and structure.

“We must not make the mistake of confusing the role of the police with that of the military. The police is a civil force. Its primary responsibility is to maintain law and order, enforce the law, and ensure public safety. It is not trained, equipped, or structured to engage in full-scale combat operations against insurgents or heavily armed groups operating in forests and remote areas,” he explained.

Nyiam warned that any attempt to militarise the police would have far-reaching implications for democracy and civil liberties, potentially leading to abuses of power and the erosion of citizens’ rights.

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“If you begin to turn the police into a combat force, then you are gradually creating a police state. That is not what we need as a democratic society. What we need is clarity of roles, proper structuring, and a clear distribution of responsibilities within the security framework so that each arm functions within its defined mandate,” he cautioned.

He reiterated his support for regional security outfits, particularly Amotekun, arguing that their local composition gives them a strategic advantage in intelligence gathering, community engagement, and rapid response to threats.

“Amotekun is a step in the right direction, but it has been deliberately limited in its operational capacity. These are people who understand their environment, who know the terrain, who know the communities, and who have a direct stake in defending their homeland. Yet, they are not allowed to carry the kind of arms that would make them truly effective in confronting well-armed criminal elements,”he said.

Nyiam insisted that with proper legal backing, structured training, and clear oversight mechanisms, such forces could significantly enhance Nigeria’s security capabilities, particularly at the grassroots level where many threats originate and escalate.

“Let them be armed legally, let them be properly trained, and let them operate within a clearly defined legal and operational framework. If you do that, you will see a significant improvement in grassroots security, intelligence gathering, and rapid response. Without that, we will continue to win some battles and lose many more because the system itself is not designed to sustain success,” he added.

Drawing parallels with other countries, Nyiam pointed to the United States’ National Guard system as a practical example of how decentralised security structures can coexist with federal forces while maintaining operational coherence and accountability.

“In the United States, each state has its National Guard. These are locally based forces made up of people from those communities, and they can be mobilised to support federal operations when necessary. That model allows for flexibility, local ownership of security, and rapid mobilisation. That is the kind of system we should be studying, rather than insisting on a rigid, overly centralised structure that is clearly not delivering results,” he said.

He also acknowledged the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was a violent event where a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building while Congress was in session to certify the 2020 presidential election results and how the National Guards were the first responders.

“And that was why you remember, when a president was trying to invade the Congress, the Capitol in the U.S., the president’s people were trying to, the states, the people arose, the people rose against the president by the National Guard that stopped them from invading the Capitol. I mean, I don’t know what I’m saying”, he said.

He maintained that Nigeria’s security challenges cannot be addressed through piecemeal reforms or isolated interventions, but require a comprehensive restructuring that prioritises local participation, institutional accountability, and strategic coordination across all levels of government.

“Until we address the structural foundation of our security challenges, we will continue to go round in circles. It is not just about changing strategies or leadership; it is about changing the system itself so that it reflects the realities of our society and empowers the people to be part of their own security,” Nyiam concluded.