Open Strait Of Hormuz Or Face Destruction, Trump Warns Iran

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U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Tehran fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping or face targeted U.S. strikes on its power infrastructure.

In a post shared early Sunday morning on his Truth Social, Trump declared: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST…”

The ultimatum comes amid a three-week-long conflict that began on February 28, with Operation Epic Fury, a U.S.-Israeli offensive aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities, naval assets, and regional proxy networks.

U.S. officials have previously claimed major successes, including the reported elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the destruction of key oil export facilities such as Kharg Island, and the widespread degradation of Iranian military infrastructure.

However, Iran has maintained effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly 20-30 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil passes, effectively choking global energy flows in retaliation for strikes on its territory.

The blockade has driven crude oil prices sharply higher, with analysts warning of potential spikes toward $120–$150 per barrel if the situation persists.

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Tehran has responded defiantly to previous U.S. threats, vowing to target American energy assets in the region if attacked further.

Iranian officials have described the current closure as a legitimate response to what they call “unprovoked aggression”.

Diplomatic channels remain strained, and no immediate comment has emerged from major allies on whether they would support or participate in any enforcement action in the Strait.