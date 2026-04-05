Spiro Expands Electric Mobility In Ogun With 1,000 New Bikes

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Spiro, Africa’s leading provider of electric mobility solutions and battery swapping technology, on Saturday announced the expansion of its operations in Ogun State with the deployment of 1,000 new electric bikes.

The fleet was officially inaugurated at the Gateway International Airport by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (CON).

This landmark initiative represents a major step forward in advancing sustainable transportation across Nigeria.

By reducing carbon emissions and offering affordable alternatives to fuel-powered vehicles, Spiro is supporting the government’s vision of a cleaner and greener environment.

“With rising fuel costs, our electric bikes provide a cost-effective solution for riders, passengers, and businesses,” said Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro. “We are proud to partner with both the Ogun State Government and the Federal Government to deliver eco-friendly mobility that empowers Nigerians to improve their livelihoods while protecting the environment.”

Governor Abiodun says the Spiro electric bikes will mitigate the sudden increase in fuel prices.

“Today we displayed over a 1000 electric mobility solutions because of our forward approach in energy transition supporting environmental sustainability, urban transportation while mitigating the short occasion by the sudden increase in fuel prices which we are currently witnessing.”

The introduction of these 1,000 bikes is expected to generate new job opportunities, lower transportation costs, and ease traffic congestion in Ogun State.

“In these challenging economic times, Spiro’s electric bikes offer practical relief,” added Burman. “By reducing transportation expenses, we are helping individuals and businesses save money, enhance productivity, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Nigeria.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and dignitaries. Spiro’s expansion in Ogun State forms part of its broader strategy to roll out thousands of electric bikes nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to building a cleaner and more resilient transportation ecosystem in Africa.

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About Spiro



Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company present in eight countries, operating the continent’s most extensive and fastest growing network of battery-swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 80,000 electric motorcycles, over 2500 battery swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro has achieved over one billion kilometres of low-carbon emissions travel, transforming mobility and economies through substituting expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation with affordable, accessible and sustainable solutions. Through its expanding regional production network and operational assembling facilities in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda, Spiro is committed to delivering electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world. For more information, visit www.spironet.com.