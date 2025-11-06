Tinubu’s Silence Over U.S. Military Threat Shows Absence Of Leadership – Baba-Ahmed

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Presidential Adviser Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has criticised President Bola Tinubu for maintaining silence amid growing diplomatic tension between Nigeria and the United States.

President of the United States, Donald Trump, had last week declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing what he described as a “mass slaughter of Christians”.

He later threatened possible U.S. military action if Nigerian authorities failed to act, spiralling growing tension in the country.

Contrary to Baba-Ahmed’s claim, however, Tinubu had reacted via a post on his X handle on Sunday, saying that Nigeria remains a democracy that guarantees religious freedom and tolerance.

He maintained that his administration has engaged both Christian and Muslim leaders since 2023, and continues to tackle insecurity affecting citizens across all regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” Tinubu wrote.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to working with the United States government and the international community to promote understanding and protect communities of all faiths.

But Baba-Ahmed, in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said President Tinubu should have personally addressed Nigerians by now, rather than leaving the task to aides or ministers.

“If President Tinubu truly has competent advisers and understands the weight of leadership, he should have spoken to Nigerians already. This is not the time for ministers or aides to issue statements.

The President himself should calm the nation, explain our position, and state the steps he intends to take,” he said.

He warned that Tinubu’s silence sends a dangerous signal both at home and abroad.

“This silence suggests we have no voice or direction,” Baba-Ahmed added.

Reacting to reports that President Tinubu may be planning a visit to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump, he advised strongly against such a move, arguing that it would worsen Nigeria’s diplomatic image.

“At this critical moment, Tinubu should not even consider travelling to America to meet Trump. Doing so would damage Nigeria’s image further. It would be like receiving a slap and smiling in return,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed further faulted the administration’s delay in appointing ambassadors more than a year after assuming office, noting that the absence of diplomatic representatives has weakened Nigeria’s global engagement.

“We have said it repeatedly: appoint ambassadors. Right now, many countries hardly engage with Nigeria because we lack official diplomatic representation. A nation without ambassadors is practically invisible in global affairs,” he stressed.

He urged the president to act swiftly, adding, “If Tinubu listens to those who genuinely care about this nation, he must act now, appoint ambassadors, restore Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, and speak directly to the people he governs.”