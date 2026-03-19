U.S. Approves Over $16bn Arms Sale To Gulf States

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The United States has approved $16.46 billion in military sales to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, two Gulf states that have been affected by fallout from the ongoing Iran conflict. The announcement was made on March 19 by the U.S. State Department.

The approvals come as part of Washington’s effort to strengthen regional defense capabilities following missile and drone attacks linked to the Iran war, which have caused deaths, infrastructure damage, and forced Gulf countries to expend significant military resources to counter the threats.

The largest single sale, valued at roughly $8 billion, is to Kuwait for lower-tier air and missile defense sensor radars, designed to track high-speed targets and feed data to a missile defense network. The next largest is a long-range discrimination radar and related equipment for the UAE at $4.5 billion, which can track ballistic missile threats.

The UAE also received approvals for systems to defeat small unmanned aircraft for $2.1 billion, advanced air-to-air missiles for $1.22 billion, and F‑16 munitions and upgrades totaling $644 million, according to the State Department.

In justifying the sales, the State Department said the potential transfers would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the defense capabilities of partner nations facing evolving threats. The department also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had “determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” of the equipment, waiving the usual requirement for congressional approval.

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The arms package reflects the growing strategic priority the United States places on its Gulf partners amid escalating tensions and ongoing Iran-linked strikes in the region. Analysts say the sales also aim to reassure allies and maintain stability in a region critical to global energy supplies.

The deals, which still require procurement and delivery arrangements with major U.S. defense contractors, mark one of the most significant U.S. arms sales announcements in the region in recent months.