Abia Govt Urges Contractors To Ensure Proper Project Execution

The Abia State Government has urged contractors and project supervisors of public projects to always observe standard procedures in executing public projects.

This was disclosed on Thursday, during the conclusion of the two-day capacity building workshop programme, held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, Abia State.

Addressing the participants, the Director General of the Abia State Projects Implementation Bureau ( ASPIB ), Mr. Onyinye Nwosu, noted that the programme is aimed at ensuring that project contractors comply strictly to the established standard procedure in project execution.

“With the skills and knowledge you have acquired in this programme, I urge you to be the leaders who push for excellence in every project, so that every project delivered in the state meets high quality standards,” he said.

Nwosu noted that it’s not all about planning, beyond that, it’s important you know how to carry out your job effectively.

“Planning is not enough, Skill and professionalism is needed too while carrying out your jobs, it’s also important you follow ethics, procedures and standards,” he stated.

The Director of Procurement of the Abia State Public Procurement Bureau, Dr. Chiukpai Okwara, advised contractors and stakeholders to move away from past practices.

“Contractors and Stakeholders should move away from past practices where poorly monitored projects led to unsatisfactory results.

“The goal is to ensure that the government, in return for his investments, get visible and sustainable results while ensuring public funds are properly utilized,” he noted.

A civil Engineer and participant at the Workshop, Engr. Oki Isaac, stated that the programme highlighted the importance of following standard procedures in project execution and further described the training as highly beneficial. He added that teamwork, competence and professionalism is needed amongst engineers.