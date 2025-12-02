Abia Unveils 25-Year Development Plan, Aims For Structured Growth

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Government has unveiled a 25-year development plan, a strategic document outlining the state’s development trajectory.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced this during a press briefing on Monday, following the executive council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

The plan will outline short, medium, and long-term goals, aiming to develop the state in a structured manner, regardless of the government in power.

“The plan will outline the short, medium and long-term aggregate goals in a sequential progression with the ultimate goal of developing the state in a structured manner irrespective of the government in power,” Kanu said.

Meanwhile, the state government has closed the portal for the second batch of teachers’ recruitment exercise, with 28,813 applications received and applicants have until December 5, 2025, to verify their applications before shortlisting for CBT.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recently conducted an annual school census, the first in 24 years, to generate data for planning and policy-making.

The exercise saw participation from 4,150 schools, 1,687,326 learners, and 45,151 staff.

In a separate development, the state government has responded to allegations surrounding the payment of ₦450m to an investor, Mr. Randy Okamoke, saying he breached the terms of the MOU signed with the previous government.

“The government engaged him from 2024, and he submitted an evaluation report. Despite breaching the MOU, the government paid him ₦450 million as compensation,” Kanu said.

Okamoke had claimed the payment was made illegally, but the government says it was done transparently.

“He wanted to present two accounts to the government, but we refused. He didn’t want people to know the amount he collected,” Kanu added.

The government emphasizes its commitment to development and transparency, urging citizens to support its efforts.