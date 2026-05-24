ADC Urges Restraint As Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen Chase Presidential Ticket

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on its three presidential aspirants, party leaders, and members across the country to uphold the highest standards of discipline, unity, and democratic conduct ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Monday.

Jostling for the party’s presidential ticket are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and renowned economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the forthcoming primaries as a defining democratic moment, not only for the party, but for Nigerians searching for a credible political alternative.

“The ADC remains proud to stand today as the only truly democratic party in Nigeria, because it is the only political party whose choice of Presidential candidate is determined through open primaries, “ the statement said.

The party noted that the conduct of all participants before, during, and after the primaries would send a strong signal to Nigerians about the kind of leadership culture the ADC seeks to build.

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“We therefore urge all aspirants, their supporters, delegates, and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly, and with dignity throughout the process.

“This election must reflect the values we claim to represent as a party committed to transparency, internal democracy, national unity, and the rule of law,” Abdullahi stated.

He added that while contests and disagreements are natural in every democratic process, the larger mission of rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding public trust in leadership must remain paramount.

“At the end of this exercise, there will be no winners or losers within the ADC family. The ultimate objective is to emerge stronger, more united, and fully prepared to offer Nigerians the competent and credible leadership they deserve,” he said.

The party also reassured members that all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure a free, fair, transparent, and credible primary process.

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“History will judge us, not merely by who emerges as candidate, but by how we conduct ourselves in this defining moment. We call on every member of our great party to rise to the occasion,” the statement concluded.