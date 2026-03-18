Adeyanju Urges IGP To Enforce Recording Rights During Police Searches

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Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to enforce a recent Federal High Court judgment affirming the right of Nigerians to record police officers during stop-and-search operations.

Adeyanju made the call while reacting to what he described as a “landmark judgment” delivered by Justice Hyeladzira A. Nganjiwa in Delta State, which upheld citizens’ right to document police activities in the course of their official duties.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the activist said the ruling represents a significant step toward promoting transparency, accountability, and professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

“I commend the recent landmark judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Hyeladzira A. Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court in Delta State, affirming the right of Nigerians to record police officers in the course of their official duties. This decision marks a significant step toward transparency and accountability in policing,” Adeyanju said.

He, however, expressed concern that despite the clarity of the court’s position, some police officers still harass, intimidate, or arrest citizens who attempt to record their interactions during searches.

Adeyanju urged the police hierarchy to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with the judgment across all commands nationwide.

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“I therefore call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately issue a directive to all police commands nationwide to fully comply with this judgment. Police officers must refrain from harassing, intimidating, or arresting citizens who lawfully record their activities,” he stated.

According to him, strict enforcement of the ruling would not only protect citizens’ constitutional rights but also help restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Strict adherence to this judgment will advance meaningful police reform in Nigeria,” he added.

Adeyanju further noted that the ability of citizens to record police actions is a critical accountability tool in a democratic society, insisting that it should not be misconstrued as an act of defiance or hostility.

He maintained that embracing such transparency measures would ultimately benefit both the public and police officers who conduct themselves professionally.

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The activist also called for sustained training and reorientation of police personnel to align their conduct with constitutional provisions and judicial pronouncements, warning that disregard for court orders undermines the rule of law.

Adeyanju urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding while asserting their rights, emphasizing that accountability and respect for the law are essential for effective policing and democratic governance.