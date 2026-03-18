Nigeria Sliding Towards Anarchy, ACF Warns

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The Arewa Consultative Forum has condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks across parts of the country, warning that Nigeria risks descending into anarchy if urgent steps are not taken to address insecurity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the group expressed deep sorrow over the spate of violence in several states.

The forum specifically cited the recent bomb explosion in Maiduguri, Borno State, which reportedly left many dead and others injured.

It noted that the incident followed earlier attacks on military formations in the state, resulting in casualties among security personnel and the destruction of facilities.

The ACF also decried violent attacks in Plateau State, where communities were invaded and lives lost, including those of military personnel.

According to the forum, similar incidents had earlier been recorded in Katsina State, Kwara State, Niger State, and Zamfara State.

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It said the cumulative effect of the attacks had been “tragic losses of lives and property, disruption of livelihoods and fractured social relations.”

The statement read, “ACF is gravely saddened and disheartened, almost to the point of despair, by the persistence of these incidents.”

The group described the attacks as coordinated, alleging that extremist elements were deliberately targeting communities to destabilise the country.

It added, “The cowardly attacks have remained hallmarks of tactics employed by Boko Haram, insurgents and criminal elements.”

While condemning the violence, the forum extended condolences to victims, their families, the Nigerian government and the armed forces.

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The ACF, however, expressed concern that despite ongoing efforts by security agencies, the response to the crisis had not been sufficient.

“Doubtless, the attacks are rude reminders that the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria has been ineffective and not reassuring,” the statement added.

The forum called for a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, urging authorities to demonstrate stronger political will.

It stressed that “demonstrable force and political will, in absolute and uncompromising terms, must be used to confront terror merchants wherever they are.”

The ACF warned that continued inaction could push Nigeria towards “a catastrophic and dangerous slide into avoidable widespread anarchy.”

“The time for decisive action is now,” the statement concluded.