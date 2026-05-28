APC Sponsored Aspirants In Our Party — NDC

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over alleged infiltration of its ranks by individuals it claims are being sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its upcoming primaries.

The party said it has identified some aspirants suspected of working for the APC and warned that such individuals will not secure tickets in the primaries scheduled for Friday.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Osa Director, said the party remains vigilant against what it described as attempts to undermine its internal processes.

He alleged that some aspirants within the party were secretly backed by the APC, insisting that the leadership had confronted those suspected during the screening exercise.

According to him, the party will only allow credible aspirants with proven political experience and commitment to its ideals to contest under its platform.

“We are not disclosing all our strategies because we are up against a strong ruling party,” he said, adding that intelligence available to the party guided its screening decisions.

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Director stated that although no aspirant was officially disqualified at the screening stage, some individuals were already aware they would not receive tickets due to concerns raised about their loyalty.

He also cautioned against attempts by political actors to exploit what he described as the growing popularity of the party’s political alliances, warning that the NDC would not serve as a platform for opportunists.

He referenced comments attributed to former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, who reportedly warned that the party should not be treated as a “special-purpose vehicle” for personal ambition.

Director further said the party had learnt lessons from the Labour Party’s recent experience, stressing that it would avoid internal crises linked to influxes of inexperienced entrants.

He noted that while the NDC remains open to new members, it is particularly cautious about individuals he described as political opportunists, including those allegedly joining from the diaspora solely to benefit from the party’s rising profile.

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According to him, the party is determined to safeguard its structure and ensure that only committed members emerge as candidates in the forthcoming primaries.