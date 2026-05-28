FEATURE: Abuja Barber Battles Trauma After Losing Eye To Police Tear Gas

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…Seeks N1bn Compensation Over Alleged Police Brutality

For 26-year-old Abraham Emmanuel, the 2026 New Year celebration in Bwari, Abuja, was supposed to end quietly at home after exchanging greetings with family and friends.

Instead, within moments, his life changed permanently.

Speaking exclusively with THE WHISTLER, Abraham recounted how what began as a calm crossover night ended with the loss of his right eye after an alleged police raid in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We had just closed from church, and everyone was in a celebratory mode. There were no fights, quarrels or threats.

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“I had just finished wishing my family and friends a happy New Year. Never knew that moments later I would be losing an eye.”

According to Abraham, his parents had travelled when the incident occurred.

“My parents were not even around, they travelled. So, I decided I should step out and sit by the passage of the house. Before I knew it, I saw people running.”

He told THE WHISTLER that confusion erupted outside his residence during the crossover night between December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026.

“So, while I was still standing in front of my house, still waiting for my friend to come out and join me, the next thing I felt was a sharp pain in my right eye. Immediately I turned, I saw the DPO of Bwari Division dispersing teargas. Blood started gushing from my face. It was my friend who came out, saw me and rushed me to the hospital. Otherwise, I would have passed out.”

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Abraham Emmanuel before the police raid

According to him, a vigilante operative assisted in taking him to a nearby hospital.

“So, it was my friend and a vigilante who drove me to the nearby hospital on his bike. So, that was where the stitch, the main place that the tear gas hit me.”

Abraham said he initially did not realise the extent of the injury.

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“I had no idea that it had already affected my eyes when it was stitched at General Hospital Bwari.”

However, after being referred to Asokoro General Hospital, doctors reportedly delivered devastating news.

“But a nurse at the hospital advised me to go for a further check-up at Asokoro General Hospital. So, when I went there, the doctor attended to me, she did what she had to do and told me outrightly that I had lost my right eye.”

According to him, doctors were eventually forced to remove the eye during surgery to prevent complications affecting the other eye.

“The surgery was carried out at Asokoro General Hospital. It’s not as though they stitched the eye; they removed the eyeball and told me they couldn’t leave it because it would affect my left eye.”

Months after the incident, Abraham said he still cannot afford an artificial eye due to the financial burden the surgery has already placed on his family.

“They asked me to follow up and advised that I get an artificial eye, but I haven’t been able to raise money for it. I don’t even know what it will cost me, as the other surgery to take out the eye had cost my family a lot.”

He told THE WHISTLER that efforts to seek intervention from police authorities have so far produced no results.

“We’ve gone to the Force headquarters, tried to see the IGP, and we’ve also gone to the State CID.”

For Abraham, the trauma extends beyond the physical injury.

“All I need is justice. My life has changed forever. I no longer have the drive. Sometimes it gets depressing. I look at myself in the mirror. I don’t recognise myself anymore.”

A barber by profession, Abraham said the injury has affected his ability to support himself and his family.

“I am a barber. I’ve been the one supporting my family, but I’m struggling to be there for myself.”

Despite the emotional toll, he insisted that his demand remains straightforward.

“All I want is justice. I don’t deserve to lose my eye and I also don’t believe anyone should be dehumanised by the police.”

He also expressed fears about his safety, noting that the Divisional Police Officer named in the suit still serves within the community.

“The DPO who carried out this act moves freely. He threatens my safety as the DPO of our community. All I want is for him to face the full arms of the law. I need justice, my safety needs to be guaranteed.”

According to Abraham, the psychological impact of the incident continues to haunt him daily.

“The trauma of these incidents haunts me. Whenever I see a police van, I instantly get scared that somebody might just come out to shoot. This isn’t a healthy way of life and I sure do not deserve what happened to me.”

Court documents obtained by THE WHISTLER showed that Abraham has now approached the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/286/2026, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights against the Nigerian Police Force and CSP Babayola Muhammad Musa, the Divisional Police Officer of Bwari Division.

The matter came up before Justice Hauwa Joseph Yuwa of Federal High Court 12, Abuja, on Monday, May 25, 2026, for mention.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER after proceedings, Abraham’s counsel, Barr. Anthony Idanosi Eruaga, explained that the matter came up for mention and that the respondents initially challenged the application over the absence of a medical report from Asokoro General Hospital.

“The matter was slated today for mention.

“So after mentioning the case, the counsel on the other side, the respondent counsel, told the court that they earlier filed a preliminary objection but withdrew the objection based on our further and better affidavit.”

According to Eruaga, the initial court filing contained hospital receipts but lacked a certified medical report.

“When we filed the matter, we did not attach the medical report from Asokoro Hospital.

“We have now attached it to our affidavit. So based on what they queried, we have filed it, which was the reason for the withdrawal.”

The matter was subsequently adjourned until September 25, 2026, for hearing.

Eruaga further told THE WHISTLER that the legal team remains confident because of the medical evidence, alongside other evidence now before the court.

“Abraham will get justice because we have concrete documents backing the case. Initially, they queried that we only exhibited receipts, claiming that we could go anywhere and get receipts from the hospital.”

Abraham Emmanuel after the raid |Photocredit| THEWHISTLER

According to him, the medical report directly linked the injury to tear gas exposure.

“But since we now have a certified medical doctor who signed the medical report, we will get justice. In it, the doctor emphasised that there were remnants of tear gas because the police had claimed that the tear gas wasn’t responsible for the damaged eye. But the report explicitly stated that it was the tear gas that injured his eye.”

He added, “And we are hopeful that Abraham will get justice.

“He will get justice. As far as the law is concerned under the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abraham will get justice.”

Court documents obtained by THE WHISTLER showed that Abraham is seeking several reliefs, including “Damages for One Billofy” and a “Written apology by all the Respondents to the Applicant for losing his eye.”

The suit also seeks, “A declaration that the shooting of tear gas at cross over night to the new year, 2026 at the front of the Applicants father’s house on the 31st day of December 2025 which lead to the damage of the Applicant’s eye by the Divisional Police Officer CSP Babayola Muhammad Musa for not committing any offence known to law is unlawful, illegal, null and void.”

The police counsel in the matter was identified in court as Barr. F. Uguagu.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in continuation of the proceedings, the President of Springs Aid Foundation, Comrade Kenneth Chima, said the organisation had resorted to the courts after what it described as prolonged inaction by the Nigerian Police Force over the matter involving Abraham.

He noted that the case is before Justice Hauwa, expressing optimism that the court would intervene where, in his view, administrative and police processes had failed.

“We are at the Federal High Court because we felt that the Nigerian Police Force has not given us justice, and we want to take justice to them.

“We are very sure and optimistic that justice will be given by her, because for the past five months we have been on top of this case. Letters have been written to the FCT Commissioners of Police and the Police Service Commission; at the same time, we have written twice to the IGP. One to the Former, Kayode Egbetikun, and another to the current, Olatunni Disu.

“And no action has been taken. One of the saddest things is that the DPO continues to laud over the victims of the Bwari residents. And to make matters worse, there was a protest in Buhari over this issue, and I was called upon to address the protesters and pacify them”.

Chima recalled a meeting which had earlier resulted from a protest in Bwari, noting that the Area Commander, ACP Fatima, was present and assured the residents of Buhari Area Council that they would do something about it.

However, he alleged that nothing has been done.

“The continued silence of the Nigerian Police Force has indeed undermined the public trust of the Nigerian populace.

“And at the same time, it creates a big stain and doubt on institutional accountability. What then becomes the justice system, when an individual is more than the entire Nigerian Police Force? When do they become a justice system? When they can’t prevail on an airing officer? It raises serious doubts. And this is why we are here, to seek justice.

“The police claims reports have been done. What have they done about the report? Is it not unfortunate that these victims will continue to see the same man as their chief security officer in that locality? Is it too hard for them, or is there something they are not telling us? Are they poking us?

“So the actions of certain officers of this nature create doubts. It creates doubts and it will continue to make it so difficult for some of us to bridge this gap.”

Reiterating his position for justice, Chima said, “We will pursue this case to a logical conclusion. And we are hopeful justice will be brought to the doorstep of the Nigerian police force and against CSP BabaYola, the DPO of Buhari Police Division, FCT Command.”

However, THE WHISTLER contacted the Spokesperson FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh following its findings, but messages sent on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at about 6:13 pm via WhatsApp received no response.

A follow-up call made same day also went unanswered. As of the time of filing this report, no response had been received.