Atiku Warns Terrorism Resurgence Erodes Public Confidence In Govt

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A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the latest terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, warning that the resurgence of terrorism could erode public confidence in the ability of the government to protect citizens.

Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday said, “I am very sad at the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State and the resurfacing of suicide bombing that were hitherto defeated,” while calling for an urgent review of security strategies.

On Monday night, three suicide bombings occurred almost simultaneously at the Maiduguri Monday Market, the Post Office, and an area near the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, resulting in 23 deaths and leaving over 100 others injured.

Families have since begun searching for loved ones who were reportedly at the affected locations, following the blasts which killed 23 people and injured 108 others.

Raising concerns over the broader security situation, Atiku noted that the renewed wave of violence against both civilians and security personnel evoked memories of 2014, when the insurgency by Boko Haram was at its peak.

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While commending the efforts of security forces, he urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to reassess its current approach to tackling insecurity.

“Nigerians are not impressed with the government’s statements condemning terrorist attacks. They are more concerned about results. Results speak louder than the tough government’s rhetoric.

“The Tinubu government appears to be more obsessed with crushing opposition politicians than it is with fixing the worsening security challenges. And it is obvious that despite the marching orders, the terrorists are still on the offensive,” he said

Atiku also stressed that terrorists don’t know the difference between APC supporters and opposition sympathisers and it’s therefore unhelpful to dismiss honest advice as politically motivated.

“A government that is too heavily invested in the 2027 reelection campaign is unlikely to accept the reality of insecurity and attack those who dare talk about the gaps.”

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The former vice president also highlighted the human toll of the attacks.

“A mother in Maiduguri is not asking for press releases; she is asking why her child was blown apart in a place the government claimed was liberated,” he said.

Furthermore, Atiku criticised the timing of President Tinubu’s foreign visit, noting that while the president was on a state trip to the United Kingdom, soldiers were reportedly dying with outdated equipment and civilians were being targeted in Borno.

“We urge His Majesty the King, @RoyalFamily, to know that his guest left behind fresh graves and weeping widows to come and smile for the cameras,” he added.

“Bola Tinubu claims he sent ‘marching orders.’ The terrorists sent suicide bombers. Nigerians can see who is winning.”

“A government that treats funerals as routine and criticism as treason has lost the moral authority to lead,” he stated.

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“You cannot campaign for 2027 on the graves of the people you failed to protect in 2026,” he added.

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the attacks and stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents.