Bandits Abduct Retired General, Wife In Katsina

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Bandits have kidnapped a retired Major General, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife along the Matazu axis of Katsina State.

The incident occurred on Saturday while the retired officer, a former Director of Defence Information, was travelling to Katsina for a wedding. According to a security source, the attackers ambushed his vehicle, opened fire, and abducted the couple.

The driver sustained gunshot injuries but managed to escape.

A video circulating on social media showed the victims’ red Peugeot 504 car parked at the Matazu Divisional Police Headquarters, with visible bullet holes.

The abduction is the second involving a retired general in Katsina in recent times. In 2025, Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was kidnapped and held for 56 days before regaining freedom.

Katsina State continues to face persistent security challenges despite efforts to curb criminal activities.

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In a related development, bandits on Friday attacked Kiliya village in Dutsinma Local Government Area, killing at least 16 people shortly after Juma’at prayers during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

A resident, who spoke anonymously, said the attackers stormed the village, causing panic among residents.

“People started running when they saw them, but the gunmen ordered everyone to stop,” he said.

He added that the assailants later moved toward a mechanic’s house and began shooting at residents and passersby.

The witness said he survived by hiding in a nearby house.

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“After the prayers, we were sitting together when the bandits suddenly arrived. We ran into a house and hid. We heard screams and gunshots everywhere. When it stopped, we came out and found about 16 bodies, including some of my relatives,” he said.

The attack forced over 400 residents to flee to neighbouring Bagagadi and Radda villages, while several others remain missing.

Residents also said some victims were killed on their farms, with bodies later discovered in surrounding areas, raising fears that the death toll may rise.