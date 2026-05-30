PSG Edge Arsenal On Penalties To Retain Champions League Crown

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Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night, defeating Arsenal on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw following extra time.

The final began in perfect fashion for Arsenal, who stunned the French champions with an early breakthrough.

Kai Havertz fired the Gunners ahead in the sixth minute, finishing off a flowing move to send the Arsenal supporters into celebration and hand Mikel Arteta’s side an ideal start.

Arsenal then adopted a disciplined defensive approach, frustrating PSG for much of the contest as they sought to protect their slender advantage.

The Premier League side appeared on course for a historic triumph, but their resistance was finally broken in the 65th minute.

PSG were awarded a penalty after a foul inside the area, and Ousmane Dembele calmly stepped up to beat David Raya from the spot, restoring parity and setting up a tense finale.

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Both sides searched for a winner during the remainder of normal time and throughout extra time.

Chances came and went at both ends, but neither team could find the decisive goal, forcing the final into a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

The shootout remained finely balanced until Arsenal suffered a major setback when Eberechi Eze missed the club’s third penalty.

Hope returned moments later when goalkeeper David Raya produced a crucial save to deny Nuno Mendes, keeping Arsenal firmly in contention.

However, the decisive moment arrived when Arsenal defender Gabriel stepped forward and failed to convert his penalty. His miss handed PSG the advantage they needed, and the French giants made no mistake with their remaining efforts to secure victory.

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The triumph delivered PSG’s second consecutive UEFA Champions League title, further cementing their status among Europe’s elite clubs.

For Arsenal, meanwhile, the painful wait for a first Champions League crown and a major European trophy continues after another heartbreaking night on the continent’s biggest stage.

While PSG celebrated another historic achievement, Arsenal’s players sank to the turf in despair, knowing they had come agonisingly close to ending their long European drought before falling at the final hurdle.