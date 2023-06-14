BREAKING: LP’s Emmanuel Emeruwa Emerges New Abia Speaker

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly has witnessed a remarkable shift in leadership as Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa, a member of the Labour Party, assumes the position of Speaker — an office that has traditionally been occupied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development has ignited discussions within political circles as Emeruwa, 57, emerged as Speaker of the 8th Abia House of Assembly against the wish of members elected on the platform of the then ruling APC.

Emeruwa is the lawmaker representing Aba South State Constituency.

Following the inauguration of the 8th Abia Assembly on Wednesday, the lawmakers also elected Austine Okezie, the member representing Umuahia East State Constituency, as Deputy Speaker.

Emeruwa, born on October 19th, 1966, in Nnentu Village, Aba South Local Government Area, however, brings an extensive and diverse background to his new role.

His educational journey includes a B.A. (Hons) in English/Literary Studies, which he pursued from 1987 to 1991 at the University of Cross River State (now University of Uyo) in Akwa Ibom State.

In 2002, he furthered his knowledge by undertaking advanced real estate courses at the Metrobrokers/GMAC Real Estate Academy.

Notably, he obtained certification from the Georgia Board of Real Estate after completing the prestigious Barney Fletcher School of Real Estate in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in 2001.

Throughout his professional career, Emeruwa has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service and community development. From 2016 to 2018, he served as the Executive Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area under the Abia State Government.

In an earlier endeavor, he contested as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidate in 2007 and emerged as the duly elected representative after a declaration by the Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia, Abia State, in July 2008.

Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa also gained valuable experience while working in the United States. Starting in October 2001, he served as an Independent Real Estate Salesperson affiliated with Metrobrokers/GMAC Real Estate, a subsidiary of General Motors Company.

Before that, he held prominent positions, including Accounts Management Specialist at First North American National Bank from July 1999 to July 2001, where he skillfully managed credit card loans. He also contributed his expertise as an Accounts Management Representative at Nova Systems INC, a subsidiary of Electronics Data Systems (EDS), overseeing Visa/Master Credit card loans on a global scale from January 1996 to July 1999.

Emeruwa’s dedication to community engagement is evident through his involvement in various organizations. From 2000 to 2002, he served as the Vice President of the Ngwa National Association in Atlanta, USA, and later held the position of Secretary General of the Igwebuike Social Club from 2002 to 2006 in the same city.

Recognizing his exceptional leadership qualities and contributions to the Abia State community, Emeruwa was honored with the Best Performing Chairmen in Nigeria for 2017 award by the Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award (LOGMA).

Entrusted with the responsibility of leading legislative proceedings, his election marks a significant milestone in the state’s political landscape. His influence is expected to shape policy decisions and legislation in the years to come.