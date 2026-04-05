CAN Decries Taraba Killings, Urges Unity At Easter

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The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State, Very Rev. Fr. Williams Peter Awoshiri, has condemned the ongoing violence in parts of the state, particularly in Takum and Donga Local Government Areas, describing it as tragic and unacceptable.

Awoshiri made this known in his 2026 Easter message issued on Sunday, where he urged residents to embrace peace, unity, and a renewed commitment to Christian values amid the security challenges confronting parts of the state.

He noted that Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolises victory over death, hope over despair, and light over darkness, urging Christians to reflect on its deeper spiritual significance beyond the festivities.

“Easter is not merely a seasonal celebration, but a profound spiritual reality that defines our faith. It reassures us that despair is never the end and that, in Christ, victory is certain,” he said.

The cleric called on residents of the state, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and tolerance.

“Our diversity should not be a source of division but a strength that enriches our collective existence,” he added.

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Expressing concern over the security situation in Southern Taraba, Awoshiri lamented the continued loss of lives and destruction of property, stressing that meaningful development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of violence and instability.

“The continuous shedding of innocent blood is both tragic and unacceptable. It contradicts the will of God, who values every human life and calls us to live in peace,” he said.

He urged all parties involved in the crisis to embrace dialogue, justice, and understanding, emphasising the need to end all forms of aggression and retaliation.

The CAN chairman, however, commended the efforts of the state government, security agencies, and local vigilante groups towards restoring peace, while calling for more proactive and sustained interventions to address the crisis.

He also appealed to individuals, organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to support internally displaced persons affected by the violence through donations of food, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential items.

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Awoshiri expressed sympathy to the victims of the attacks and the families who lost loved ones, assuring them of prayers and solidarity during this difficult period.

“Even in the face of these trials, Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost. We believe that Taraba State shall rise above its challenges and experience peace, healing, and progress,” he said.

He further urged residents to use the Easter season as a period for reconciliation, healing, and transformation, while praying for sustained peace, stability, and prosperity in the state and across the country.