Son Sets Father Ablaze In Jigawa

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 27-year-old man is in police custody in Jigawa State after allegedly pouring a flammable substance on his 60-year-old father and setting him on fire — an attack that ultimately claimed the older man’s life.

The suspect, Kabiru Nuhu, allegedly carried out the attack in the early hours of April 1, 2026, at Lokon Malamai, via Magama Quarters in Kazaure town, within Kazaure Local Government Area. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Jigawa State Police Command said it received a distress call at about 6:30am, reporting that a man had been set ablaze by an unidentified individual.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the victim was rushed to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, preliminary findings indicated that the attack had occurred roughly 30 minutes before the distress call was made.

Further investigation led officers to Kabiru, who was found bearing fresh burn injuries on his forehead, arms, and toes — injuries that raised immediate suspicions about his involvement.

Advertisement

The victim was subsequently transferred to a higher medical facility for advanced care but was confirmed dead while undergoing treatment.

Kabiru is currently in police custody and is expected to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Haruna Alaba Yahaya, condemned the killing in the strongest terms, describing it as heinous and unacceptable, and assured residents that the command would pursue justice vigorously.

He also urged members of the public to adopt peaceful means of resolving disputes and to promptly report cases of domestic violence or conflict to security agencies before they escalate.

Investigations are ongoing.