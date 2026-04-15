Court Strikes Out ADC Leadership Suit, Cites Lack Of Jurisdiction

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A High Court sitting in the Dutsin-Ma Judicial Division of Katsina State has struck out a suit challenging the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ruling that the matter falls within the internal affairs of a political party and is therefore outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The judgment, delivered on April 14, 2026, by Justice A.K. Tukur, vacated an earlier ex-parte interim order issued on April 7, 2026, and dismissed the case for want of jurisdiction.

The suit was filed by Alhaji Musa Usman Wamba, who claimed to be the ADC State Chairman in Katsina State, against Lawan Batagarawa, Babangida Ibrahim Mahuta, the ADC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling, Justice Tukur held that the subject matter relates strictly to intra-party affairs, which courts are generally barred from intervening in, referencing provisions of the Electoral Act. The court consequently struck out the suit and set aside all interim orders previously granted.

The decision reinforces the long-standing judicial principle that disputes over party leadership are internal matters to be resolved within party structures, except where clear breaches of law or party constitution are established.

The development was first made public via a post on X by ADC Vanguard, the party’s mobilisation platform, which described the ruling as an internal party matter. Court filings, however, indicate the dispute was confined to the Katsina State chapter of the ADC and did not directly involve the party’s national leadership.

Advertisement

No official reactions had been received from the parties involved or from INEC at the time of filing this report.