Convention: Stop Celebrating, Let’s Rescue Nigeria, Obi Urges ADC

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Former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has urged members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to move beyond celebration and confront Nigeria’s deepening socio-economic challenges following the party’s national convention in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday after the Tuesday gathering, Obi described the convention as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting that it was successfully held despite prevailing uncertainties.

“Yesterday, we witnessed yet another defining moment in our democratic journey as the ADC convention was held successfully against all odds,” he said.

While acknowledging the milestone, Obi stressed that the real task lies ahead, calling on party stakeholders to translate the momentum into meaningful action for national development.

He commended the party’s leadership, particularly the National Chairman, David Mark.

“I must respectfully appreciate the leadership of our party, ably led by the Chairman, Distinguished Senator David Mark, whose calm and steady guidance continues to provide direction at critical moments,” Obi stated.

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The former Anambra state governor also lauded the convention organising committee headed by Liyel Imoke for ensuring a seamless exercise.

“My gratitude equally goes to the convention organising committee led by H.E Liyel Imoke, whose diligence, sacrifice, and attention to detail ensured that this convention was not only held, but was successful in every sense of the word,” he added.

Obi further extended appreciation to delegates, party faithful, volunteers, and supporters across the country and in the diaspora, crediting them for sustaining democratic ideals.

“You have once again demonstrated that democracy thrives when the people refuse to give up on it,” he said.

However, he warned that the celebration must give way to urgent national priorities, highlighting worsening economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and widespread uncertainty among citizens.

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According to him, the success of the convention should serve as a launchpad for renewed commitment to governance and nation-building.

He further called for unity and a shift away from divisive politics, urging stakeholders to prioritise national interest above personal ambitions.

“We must put Nigeria first, above personal interests, above politics, and above all forms of division,” Obi added.