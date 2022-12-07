Dbanj Accused Of Diverting N-Power Beneficiaries’ Money, Detained By ICPC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) has reportedly detained popular Nigerian music star, Oladapo Oyebanji A.K.A D’banj, for allegedly diverting money meant for N-Power beneficiaries.

D’banj was detained on Tuesday when he showed up at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja, reports Premium Times.

A source at the ICPC who confirmed the report to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said the singer was still in detention and may soon be charged to court after conclusion of investigations.

The ‘Koko Master’, as he’s fondly called, was said to have initially ignored several invitations to appear for questioning at the ICPC office and only availed himself after the agency’s threat to arrest him anywhere in Nigeria and abroad.

The rapper and television personality, according to the report, was linked to accounts used in fraudulently diverting monies meant for beneficiaries of N-Power – a Federal Government scheme set up to address youth unemployment and help increase social development.

An ICPC source who pleaded anonymity told THE WHISTLER that “He (Dbanj) will be further interrogated today and a statement will be issued, he will be charged to court after the investigation.”

It was further alleged that D’banj conspired with some government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. The stipend paid to those beneficiaries are then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to him.

The singer who was subjected to a prolonged interrogation session on Tuesday was denied bail on the grounds that he could jump bail.

The 42-year-old songwriter and record label owner is not new to controversies.

In June 2020, one Seyitan Babatayo accused Dbanj of raping her after the singer posted “say no to rape” on social media.

After several back-and-forths, Babatayo issued a statement saying she and D’banj had agreed upon a “non-monetary” settlement, adding “I just want my peace”.