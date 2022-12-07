Police Confirm Kubwa Invasion By Gunmen, Rescues Three Victims

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has confirmed the attack by armed men who killed, and whisked away habitats of Kubwa Relocation Estate, off the Arab Road area of the city.

DSP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Wednesday, said the assailants shot at their victims and abducted four residents after the operation.

The statement also confirmed that the attackers carted away items, but personnel of the command, eventually rescued three victims and recovered firearms and ammunition, including one AK47 Riffle, and 25 Rounds of ammunition.

The statement reads partly: “Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30 pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the Doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”

The FCT commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday, had however called for calm and urged residents of the state of deployed intelligence and other operational assets to the Kubwa area and its environs.

He assured that investigations are underway to identify the suspects and bring them to book while ascertaining their mission and motives.

The Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicion or untoward situation through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached through 0902 222 2352.