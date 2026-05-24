Ejimakor Demands Release Of Suspected IPOB Member Detained Since 2021

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Barr Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called for the immediate release of one Chukwu Sunday Obasi.

Obasi, according to Ejimakor, has been in detention at the custody of the Department of the State Services (DSS) since 2021 for allegedly belonging to the pro-Biafra group.

Ejimakor, in a message sent to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, called on human rights advocates and public-spirited individuals to join the call for the release of the detainee.

He stated that, “On mere suspicion of being an IPOB member, Chukwu Sunday Obasi has been detained by the DSS since March 2021 without trial and access to lawyers/relatives. Please join me in publicly calling for his immediate release or at least presented in court to defend himself.”

IPOB, founded in 2012 by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been campaigning for a referendum to enable the people of the Igbo race of South-East Nigeria to decide if they want to belong to Nigeria’s super structure, or have their sovereign country. Kanu is currently being detained at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Sokoto, after being convicted of treason-related offences by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, last year. Kanu has however appealed his sentencing on the grounds that the activities of IPOB are within the scope of fundamental human rights.