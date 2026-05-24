NABTEB Postpones 2026 NCEE

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The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has extended the registration period for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into technical colleges across Nigeria to May 31.

The board also announced a shift in the examination date from June 6 to June 13.

This decision is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin by the board’s Assistant Director, Media and Protocol, Mr Uchechukwu Olisah.

According to him, the approval for the extension was conveyed by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed.

He noted that this approval was communicated through an internal memorandum signed by the Director of Examinations Administration, Ms Chigoziem Metu.

“With this extension, the registration for the National Common Entrance Examination will close on Sunday, May 31, while the examination earlier scheduled for Saturday, June 6, will now hold on Saturday, June 13,” he said.

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The board’s spokesperson explained that the extension followed requests from prospective candidates seeking additional time to complete their registration processes.

He said the registrar expected candidates to take advantage of the extension to conclude all registration formalities before the new deadline.

Olisah quoted Mohammed as encouraging entrepreneurially inclined students and candidates seeking admission into higher institutions to register for and participate in NABTEB examinations.

The examination is conducted for admission into technical colleges across the country.