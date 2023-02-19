Facebook, Instagram Users To Pay N135,000/Year For Verification As Meta Copies Twitter

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Facebook and Instagram users who want to secure and retain the blue verification badge may part with N135,000 ($179.88) annually following Meta’s roll-out of a new subscription service.

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Meta, disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon,” said Zuckerberg.

With this, Meta will be copying a similar subscription service known as ‘Twitter Blue’ introduced by Twitter after the company’s acquisition by billionaire businessman, Elon Musk.

Twitter Blue subscribers pay a monthly fee of $8/month via web and $11/month on iOS or Android devices for a blue checkmark, along with the ability to edit tweets and upload high-quality video.