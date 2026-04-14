FCT NSCDC Commandant Odumosu Bags Honorary PhD

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The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Security and Strategic Studies.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Monica Ojobi, the honour was conferred during the 8th Combined Convocation Ceremony of Nasarawa State University, held on April 11, 2026, in recognition of his contributions to security administration, strategic leadership, and national development.

As head of the NSCDC in the FCT, Odumosu has led initiatives aimed at improving collaboration among security agencies, protecting critical national assets, and promoting community-driven security approaches within Abuja and its environs.

He has led efforts to address evolving security challenges through both practical engagement and strategic coordination.

The FCT Command of the Corps described the achievement as a milestone that reflects the importance of continuous learning in tackling complex security issues.

It expressed confidence that the academic accomplishment would further strengthen his capacity to contribute to national security and institutional development.

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The Command also commended Nasarawa State University for promoting academic excellence and recognising contributions in the field of Security and Strategic Studies.