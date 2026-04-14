ADC Says Wike Threatening Owner Of Convention Venue

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The owners of Rainbow Event Centre, the proposed venue for the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are unwilling to allow the party to hold its convention at the facility.

The owners of the facility said they are under pressure from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to allow the party to use the facility for its convention.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a post on his X page late Monday night.

Abdullahi wrote: “After paying all the fees required, setting up for our convention tomorrow (today) the owner of Rainbow Event centre has just informed us that he has come under pressure from the FCDA and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike that if he allows the ADC the use of his facilities, his licence will be revoked.

“But we have already signed the contract with him. We will hold our convention tomorrow (today) as planned at the Rainbow event centre.

“We will not bow to this creeping tyranny. And definitely not to this petty tyrant.”

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The party had earlier complained of being denied the use of publicly owned facilities for the convention.

The ADC said its application for the use of the Eagle Square and the velodrome of the Abuja stadium had earlier been rejected by the federal authorities.