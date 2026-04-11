FG Unveils New Regulations For Online Pharmacy

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The Federal Government has launched the Electronic Pharmacy Regulations 2026 to strengthen oversight, improve medicine safety and regulate Nigeria’s fast-growing digital pharmaceutical market.

The launch in Abuja on Friday followed rising concerns over fake drugs and weak supply chain controls.

Represented at the launch by the Director of Hospital Services of the ministry, Dr Abisola Adegoke, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollum, described the development as a major milestone in healthcare regulation.

Speaking during her opening remarks, Kachollum said: “This framework… is a product of collaborative engagement with relevant partners, including technology innovators, healthcare providers and legal experts.”

She also noted that the document balances the need for accessibility, security and accountability, stressing that the framework is designed to protect Nigerians as healthcare delivery increasingly shifts online.

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“We meet this evolution with a robust modern framework designed to ensure that ethical standards, honesty and trustworthiness are not compromised, to save citizens from potential risk,” she said.

According to her, the regulation would strengthen Nigeria’s broader digital health system. She added that the development of this regulation will further provide the needed backbone for the national electronic pharmacy policy.

“It is expected to improve medicine traceability, strengthen prescription regime and expand safe pharmaceutical access for both underserved areas and urban centres,” Kachollum said.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, said the regulation is part of reforms to organise Nigeria’s healthcare market and attract .

“By stabilising practices and improving transparency, the regulations address our ability to strengthen accessibility in medicines distribution across the nation,” Pate said.

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He noted that Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector has historically been characterised by informal and loosely regulated distribution channels.

“The haphazard market does not serve anyone. A well-organised market… must have a well-functioning regulatory framework so that social harm is reduced,” the minister said.

He further pointed out that the regulation prioritises patient safety, data protection and accountability, stressing that digital tools will play a central role in improving health outcomes.

“This is an evidence-based way of monitoring and protecting public health while supporting innovation and investment. Our mission is to establish a safe, accessible and fully regulated national e-pharmacy ecosystem,” he said.

He also explained that the system would leverage technology to improve medicine access and adherence, warning that all operators must comply with the new regulations or face sanctions.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Pharmacist Ibrahim Ahmed, pointed to how the rise of e-commerce and digital health platforms accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has further transformed how Nigerians access medicines, creating both opportunities and risks.

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Ahmed said the pandemic exposed critical gaps, stressing that the need to regulate online pharmacy operations in Nigeria became more pertinent with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic accelerated interest in e-commerce, and highlighted long-running deficiencies in health systems, including inefficiencies of pharmaceutical supply chains, especially in Africa,” he said.

He further explained that the shift to digital platforms has outpaced existing regulatory systems.

“As the world pivots towards a digital direction, the ways in which patients access life-saving medications have evolved. Today, we meet that evolution with a robust, modern framework designed to ensure that ethical standards are not compromised and to save customers from potential risks,” Ahmed said.

He also stated that the new regulation establishes a comprehensive structure for digital pharmaceutical services.

“The regulations establish a comprehensive legal and technical framework for the registration, licensing, operation and oversight of digital pharmaceutical services,” he said.

According to him, the framework aligns Nigeria with global standards while encouraging innovation.

“Our objective is to establish a regulatory framework that aligns with international best practices for the protection of consumers, while fostering innovation in the healthcare sector,” he said.

“We will certify and license electronic pharmacies and provide a platform for verification of electronic pharmacies. We are safeguarding the public by ensuring that only persons with requisite knowledge and qualifications are involved in online pharmacy practice.”